The Storm proved to be too much for the Windsor Spitfires Friday night.

The team travelled to Guelph to face-off against the Storm, who were on a four-game losing streak, while the Spitfires were on a four-game winning streak.

The Spits fell 6-2 and will head to Owen Sound Saturday night to face-off against the Attack.

Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.