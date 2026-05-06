Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald has made her intentions known for the upcoming municipal election.

MacDonald confirmed Tuesday she is running for a third term.

"I feel there are some projects that I'd like to see through to completion," she said.

"I feel that if it wasn't me, some of those projects may not find their way to that point in time, and I'm just not quite done yet."

She said pointed to several long-term capital projects still underway in Leamington.

"The waterfront is prime example, and we're also looking at still doing some work in our uptown. So I'd like to see that get going too," MacDonald said.

"And then of course, I'd still like to be there for the completion, or at least as close to completion of our sewer expansion as well to the greenhouse industry."

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Last month, MacDonald announced she would not seek another term as warden of Essex County.

She said combining the mayor’s role with the county warden position is effectively holding two full-time jobs.

"I've always been of the opinion that warden shouldn't be consecutive terms. So to me, I've done my four years. It's time for someone else to step in," she said.

"It's really of value to a municipality to have their mayor be the warden. So I would like other of my colleagues to have that opportunity."