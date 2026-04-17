The first woman ever elected Warden of Essex County will not seek another term at the post.

Hilda MacDonald made the announcement before a packed room at the Ciociaro Club as part of her State of the County address hosted by the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce.

The 14 mayors and deputy mayors from Essex County's seven local municipalities elect a warden and deputy warden to represent the county for a four-year term.

MacDonald, who is also mayor of Leamington., was elected to the job in November 2024.

She says it is a lot because it's like having two full-time jobs.

"I feel every municipality should have a chance at it; I don't think it should be consecutive terms; that's my personal opinion," she says. "I still plan on running for mayor, but just not warden; someone else needs a crack at it. It gives wonderful opportunities to your community to have a high profile like that."

MacDonald says someone else needs an opportunity.

"It's a lot of responsibility, and then it's expected of you to be at all kinds of events as well. So you have to pace yourself, and it takes a while to learn that. I'm not a spring chicken either. All of that together, I think someone else needs an opportunity," she says.

MacDonald says she's not planning on disappearing because she loves government.

"I love being able to influence what happens in my community that will have a long-lasting effect. It's not just me; it's my council, it's my administrative team or my board. I love working with other folks and helping see things happen," she says.

MacDonald has served as mayor of Leamington since 2018.

Municipal elections in Ontario will be held on October 26, 2026.