The president of OPSEU/SEFPO, the union representing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers, including about 525 workers from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, made a stop in Windsor for a rally.

Thursday's rally marked day seven of the strike, which saw over 9,000 LCBO workers in the province walk off the job to back contract demands last week.



The union is seeking wage increases and more permanent positions for its members.



It's also concerned about job security with Ontario’s expansion of alcohol sales into retail outlets like convenience stores.



JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO says they're not opposed to the expansion of alcohol sales.

"We just want it to remain public as much as possible," says Hornick. "We want to make sure that as much of that revenue stays in the public purse as is possible. And what we know is they don't even have a plan for how to make up for that lost revenue in the way that it's currently rolling out."

Earlier this week, OPSEU accused the premier of attempting to undermine the negotiating process by launching a searchable map of where alcohol can be purchased during the strike.



Hornick says Ford's energy would be better spent elsewhere.



"What we've been looking for maps for have been things like access to family doctors, access to a rural ER that is open at any given moment, access to supports for families for kids with autism," says Hornick. "These are the things that we're struggling with. How about a map of schools that need repair."



Hornick says LCBO members are frustrated with what they are hearing from the premier.



"We haven't seen a plan to ensure that their jobs are protected or that the LCBO retails outlets, all 680 of them, will not just remain in place but is there a creative plan for how to expand these into additional communities so that Ontarians have more access to alcohol, but so that that access is coupled with an increase in public revenues," says Hornick.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford says no deal will be reached with striking LCBO workers if the union representing employees continues to push to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery and convenience stores.