Ontario's main liquor retailer says it no longer plans to open a handful of locations for in-store shopping amid the ongoing strike by thousands of its employees.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario previously said it planned to open 32 stores three days a week with limited hours if the strike by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union went on for longer than two weeks.



Instead, the LCBO says it's reallocating staff to other parts of its operations so it can better support bars, restaurants and other businesses.



LCBO workers represented by OPSEU walked off the job on July 5 after negotiations broke down.



The union represents about 10,000 LCBO workers.



On Friday, the union said it's fighting for the future of the LCBO and Ontario, as it criticized Premier Doug Ford's plans to open up the province's alcohol market.

