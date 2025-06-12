Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East is the most dangerous intersection in the city so far this year.

That's according to Windsor police.

The police service says 32 collision have been reported at that intersection.

Police say 41 per cent of those collisions involved vehicles making left-hand turns.

Back in February, Windsor police announced an updated list for Windsor's top 10 most dangerous intersections for 2024.

Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East came in at number 8 with 45 collisions reported in 2024.

The top three most dangerous intersections in 2024 were E.C. Row Expressway at Howard Avenue, E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue and Forest Glade Drive at Tecumseh Road East.