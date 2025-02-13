Three intersections in the city have been added to the 10 most dangerous intersections.

Windsor Police has released the updated list - which is based on vehicle collision data collected by the Traffic Enforcement Unit over the 2024 calendar year.

The three newly added intersections include Provincial Road at Walker Road, Tecumseh Road East at Walker Road, and the E.C. Row Expressway at Walker Road.

The 3100 block of Howard Avenue, the 4400 block of Walker Road, and Dougall Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway have fallen out of the top 10 list.

The top three most dangerous intersections in 2024 include the E.C. Row Expressway at Howard Avenue with 89 collisions, the E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue with 62 collisions, and Forest Glade Drive at Tecumseh Road East with 51 collisions last year.

Speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and unsafe lane changes were among the leading contributing factors for these reported collisions.

Due to collision reduction efforts, collisions resulting in injuries decreased by 20 per cent from 2023. While the E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue is still the city's most dangerous intersection, it did see a 64 per cent reduction in injury-causing collisions compared to the previous year.

Residents can continue to expect a heightened police presence at these intersections.

The following intersections recorded the highest number of collisions in 2024: