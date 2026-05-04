Another phase of the Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project begins on Monday May 4.

Laurier Drive in LaSalle will be closed at Front Road for approximately two-and-a-half weeks to allow for storm sewer installation.

Front Road will remain open in both directions, but Mayor Crystal Meloche says drivers will not be able to access Laurier Drive from Front Road during the work.

"Reaume Road will be reopening, so we suggest all drivers to use either Reaume, Michigan, or International to get on or off Front Road," she said.

She said she understands the work can cause frustration, but added it’s work residents have been asking for.

"Just have to ask people to have patience. It's something that's required, it's flood mitigation work. It's something that people have needed and asked for so this is a good thing that's happening, it's just some frustration to get to the end result," Meloche said.

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She said access to the waterfront, boat ramp, and nearby businesses will remain open during construction.

"So being able to get down to the downtown like waterfront area is still accessible. Boat ramps still accessible, businesses are still accessible," she said.

"Just again, plan accordingly, take your time because there is going to be some delays."

The project is part of the town’s $7.9 million Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project, aimed at reducing flooding risks, with partial funding from the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.