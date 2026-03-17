Late night tv talk show host Seth Meyers will make his way to Caesars Windsor this July.

The Emmy Award-winning host and Saturday Night Live (SNL) alumni will take The Colosseum stage on Saturday July 11 at 8 p.m.

Meyers began his TV career with SNL in 2001, where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. He served as head writer for nine seasons and the "Weekend Update" anchor for eight.

He has hosted 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' since February 2014.

He has also released two critically acclaimed stand-up specials to date, including Lobby Baby for Netflix and Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking for HBO/Max.

In all, Meyers has garnered 33 Emmy nominations for his work in television.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday March 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca .

Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office on Friday's, Saturday's, and show days from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.