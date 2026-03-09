A Saturday Night Live cast member is coming to Caesars Windsor this spring.

Marcello Hernández will take to The Colosseum stage for a night of standup, open to ages 16+, on Thursday, June 11, at 8 p.m.

The comedian, writer, and actor is currently a cast member on Saturday Night Live, known for sketches such as "Immigrant Dad Talk Show" and the "Domingo" sketches, as well as his regular appearances on "Weekend Update."

In 2025, Hernández was recognized by TIME as one of the year's "Latino Leaders," named in The Hollywood Reporter's "Latin Power List," and received a Webby Award for "Outstanding Comedy Performance" for his work on SNL.

Hernández recently appeared in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 and will next be seen opposite Kevin Hart in 72 Hours, also for Netflix.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office on Friday, Saturday, and show days from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.