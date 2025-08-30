It's the last weekend to enjoy Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg.

The town has been closing downtown streets on weekends since the end of May for live entertainment, extended patios and sidewalk sales.

The town has also held a number of events within Open Air Weekends such as Latin Fest, Farm Fest, Rib Fest and Amherstburg's Gone Car Crazy show.

Deputy mayor Chris Gibb says it's been another great year for Open Air Weekends.

"The town did a lot more themed weekends and we found, last weekend we had a Latin theme so there was latin music and dancers and that one was huge," says Gibb.

He feels the event 'builds the community' and 'gets people together'.

"It's an event that is always evolving and do we do more, do we do less," he says. "So it's something that you just keep going and keep seeing what works and what doesn't and you try to improve it every year."

Gibb says the town has already done some surveys and interviews with business owners about Open Air Weekends.

"There's those that like it, there's those that don't," says Gibb. "Overall the business owners are an important component but it's the residents as well. Overwhelmingly the vast majority of residents like to have that small town event."

Some Amherstburg streets in the heart of the town are closed Fridays starting at 3 p.m. to Sundays at 8 p.m. for Open Air Weekends.

The late spring, summer time event runs for 14 weekends.

Last year's Open Air Weekends drew over 104,000 people, where attendees contributed an estimated $4.2-million in spending.