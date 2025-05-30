Open Air Weekends are back in the Town of Amherstburg starting today. (Friday)

The event will return to downtown Amherstburg every weekend throughout the summer with patios, vendor markets, local shopping, as well as a lineup of entertainment and activities.

From Fridays at 3 p.m. to Sundays at 8 p.m. until August 31, there will be 14 weekends to enjoy in the heart of the town.

Visitors can look forward to daily live entertainment, bagpipe parades, yoga in King's Navy Yard Park, guided historic walking tours, new art installations in Art Alley, among much more.

While events such as Amherstburg Ribfest, the Art Crawl, and the Gone Car Crazy show will return, there will be three new signature weekends including Farm Fest from August 15-17, Latin Fest from August 22-24, and Rest & Relax Weekend from August 29-31.

Jen Ibrahim, Manager of Economic Development, Tourism & Culture with the Town, says there are new events, as well as fan-favourites.

"Farm Fest, Latin Fest, and Relax Fest, so definitely everybody should mark their calendars for that. Also keep in mind we have the Art Crawl happening, that has grown incredibly, so we hope everybody marks their calendars and comes out to Open Air Weekend."

She says this event brings everyone together.

"We have businesses that get engaged, and they do special menus and sales, and we have a vendor market, so it is all hands on deck. And the community just really coming together to enjoy all things Amherstburg."

Ibrahim says Amherstburg is a very walkable town.

"You may not find parking right outside the threshold, the event footprint, but you definitely can park a little ways away and walk, and outside our footprint it's just as quaint and beautiful, and we have business establishments set up and offering services and products as well."

Last year's Open Air Weekends drew in over 104,000 people in total on average, where attendees contributed an estimated $4.2-million in spending.

A detailed list of Open Air Weekend events can be found by clicking here.