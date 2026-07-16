LaSalle’s Sandwich West Park to be renamed D’Amore Park

LaSalle council unanimously approved a motion Tuesday night to rename Sandwich West Park to D’Amore Park.

Mayor Crystal Meloche brought forward the motion, saying the D’Amore family has played a significant role in the growth and development of the area surrounding the park.

The D’Amore family is behind several commercial and residential developments along Sandwich West Parkway, including the $200-million Shoppes at Heritage, home to Food Basics, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Dollarama, Shoppers Drug Mart, Pet Valu and Taco Bell.

Coun. Mark Carrick supported the change but said it was difficult to see the original name disappear.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to lose the word Sandwich West Park because I grew up when it was Sandwich West here, so losing the name anytime is a little tougher, but, at the same time, this person and this family made incredible investments into our community,” Carrick said.

Coun. Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo said major contributions to the town should be recognized.

“I believe that the D’Amore family and anyone who has made significant contributions in our community deserves a naming rate of some sort,” said Riccio-Spagnuolo.

The name change will be carried out as part of planned park improvements this fall, including the installation of new signage.

Meloche has said the costs will be minimal because signage updates are already planned as part of the park upgrade project.