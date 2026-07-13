LaSalle mayor seeks new name for Sandwich West Park

A motion going before LaSalle on Tuesday could see Sandwich West Park renamed D’Amore Park.

Mayor Crystal Meloche is bringing forward the motion recognizing the D’Amore family’s role in developing the area around the park, including the Shoppes at Heritage Plaza and nearby housing projects.

“I thought it was fitting to rename Sandwich Park to D’Amore Park and that is really just to show the significant role that they have played in our community,” said Meloche.

“It’s something we do. We recognize families, we recognize economic developers, members of council. We’ve done it over the years where we’ve really felt that they’ve given a lot to community and we wanted to show a way to recognize them.”

She says the family has helped shape a growing part of LaSalle.

“The D’Amore family has been a big part of our community. They’re the ones who’ve been behind a lot of the development that we see off of Sandwich West Parkway there with the new Shoppes at Heritage and a lot of the housing development,” she said.

Meloche says the timing fits with planned park upgrades coming this fall.

“It’d be minimal cost,” she said.

“Every so often we have to do other signs for other parks. We’re actually waiting for one right now for another one in a different area of town. So it is a minimal cost. There is definitely cost involved, but, like I said timing wise, it’s a great time for us to do this with the change of the park equipment itself.”

Shoppes at Heritage is a $200-million commercial development that includes Food Basics, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Dollarama, Shoppers Drug Mart, Pet Valu and a Taco Bell.

There are also plans for a hotel on the site.

LaSalle council meets 6 p.m. Tuesday.