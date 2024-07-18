Officially eight days away from the start of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

12 men and 16 women are apart of Swimming Canada's Olympic team including LaSalle native Kylie Masse, who is taking part in her third Games, and will be competing in the 100 metre and 200 metre backstroke, as well as relay.



Earlier this month, the four-time Olympic medallist was named as one of four team captains for Swimming Canada's team .



The team is currently at an Olympic staging camp in the City of Caen, in the Normandy region.



Masse says the mood at camp is great.



"It's really exciting. I think any lead up into an Olympic Games is an incredible moment to be apart of and to have just come together and reunite with the whole national team, it's really special to just be able to work together over the next several days and continue our prep."



She says right now she's focused on preparing for the games.



"It's going well and I'm looking forward to giving it my best shot and seeing whatever that is."



The last Summer Olympics were originally supposed to be held in 2020 in Tokyo, but were pushed back to 2021, where it was mostly held behind closed doors with no public spectators permitted due to COVID-19 protocols in Japan.



Masse says this years games are more exciting for her.



"I think so much of the Olympic experience is obviously the competition and what we work so hard for, for so long, but also just being apart of the whole games, being apart of Team Canada, and cheering on other athletes, meeting other athletes, being able to when we're finished competing, hopefully watch other events."



Swimming Canada's team is set to move into the Olympic Village in Paris on Jul. 22 before the opening ceremony on Friday Jul. 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



The 2024 Olympics will run until Sunday Aug. 11.

