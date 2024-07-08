A swimmer from LaSalle has been announced as one of the Olympic team captains for Paris 2024.

LaSalle native, Kylie Masse, will be one of four team captains for the Swimming Canada's team at this year's Olympics and says she's feeling excitement and nervousness.

The four-time Olympic medallist will be competing in at her third Games later this month, and will be competing in the 100 metre and 200 metre backstroke, as well as relay.

The captains were selected based off a voting process by Masse's teammates.

The 28-year-old is looking to add to her accolades after earning bronze in the women's 100 metre backstroke at the Rio 2016 Games, then winning silver as part of a three-medal haul in Tokyo three years ago.

Masse says it's an incredible honour to represent Canada, but also the Windsor-Essex region.

"I just feel really, really thankful that I have a great community of support, and looking forward to making the trip home after the summer."

She says as captain she wants to ensure everyone is prepared for the end of the month.



"Making sure everyone feels supported and feels welcomed in an environment that's ever so stimulating, and exciting, and has so many emotions around it. I think the priority for me is just making sure everyone feels supported and feels comfortable to be able to bring out their best performance at the Games."



She adds that she feels really excited right now.



"I get a little bit more, and more nervous each day. We're still quite a bit out so it's more excitement right now, and currently just a little bit stressed trying to pack as I prepare for the next couple of weeks. But, it's all great and these are all amazing emotions to feel, and to soak in as part of the journey."

The other three captains alongside Masse include second-time Olympians Mary-Sophie Harvey and Josh Liendo, and 32-year-old Olympic rookie Jeremy Bagshaw.

As team captains, Masse, Harvey, Bagshaw and Liendo will help to support their teammates in preparation for Paris 2024.

The Paralympic team expects to announce its captains later this month.