Alcohol will soon be served at the Vollmer Centre during a new pilot project.

The LaSalle Vipers' request to serve alcohol at all home games and events during the 2025/26 season was approved by LaSalle council on Tuesday night.

The Vipers have partnered with the G.O.A.T. Tap & Eatery to operate the alcohol service. The restaurant will provide one licenced security guard, along with one bartender with smart serve certification.

The LaSalle Vipers will provide two volunteers with smart serve to act as floor monitors.

The licensed consumption area will be adjacent to the office in the food court with a capacity of 40 people.

Coun. Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo said the proposal was well written.

"I like the partnership between the G.O.A.T. and the Vipers, and I also like that the G.O.A.T. is responsible for the bartender as well as the security gaurd, which alleviates some stress on the municipality as well," Riccio-Spagnuolo said.

During the pilot, alcohol service will begin 45 minutes prior to the start of a game and conclude when there are 10 minutes remaining in the third period.

Coun. Terry Burns said he was against the proposal as there were no financial benefits to the town.

"If there's no additional money for us I don't think we need to take that liability," Burns said.

"The Vollmer is a family friendly community venture, and I just can't see alcohol in there," he added.

The request was approved with Coun. Burns opposed. Mayor Crystal Meloche was away and not present at Tuesday's meeting.

Following the approval, Joe Donato, LaSalle Vipers' vice president of hockey operations and business, said in a league of 12 teams, LaSalle and Chatham were the only teams to not offer alcohol service during their home games.

"We're excited because we have other things in place too, and we're trying to get a better experience for our fans and make it more like a Junior A atmosphere to a certain degree," Donato said.

Donato said he expects alcohol service to offered during the Windsor Spitfires' pre-season game at the Vollmer Centre on September 14.