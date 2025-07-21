LaSalle council will consider a request at Tuesday's meeting from the LaSalle Vipers who seek to begin a pilot project selling alcohol at home games.

Town administration is recommending council approve the request which would allow for the sale of alcohol during games at the Vollmer Centre.

Patti Funaro, town director of culture and recreation, says the town and the Vipers worked together to come up with a plan.

"They've had some requests I think from some of their fans who would like to be able to buy themselves a drink while they're watching the game, so we'll give it a try out, and if it's successful and they wish to increase the space or the capacity or continue doing it, then that's something we would go back to council with at a later date and ask to do so," Funaro said.

Funaro says the Vipers have partnered with the G.O.A.T. Tap & Eatery to operate the alcohol service.

"It's really no different than a lot of other events that come to the town, and it would be a third party that would come in and rent the space and offer an event with alcohol, so we have a lot of that kind of thing that happens at our event centre, and with this it just happens to be in the Vollmer Centre, but it's very similar in nature and we already have the policies and practices in place so we're just applying it in this situation," she said.

Funaro says the licensed consumption area would be immediately adjacent to the office in the food court.

"It's got a roll up window and it's just used during tournaments, and it's quite a small room so the alcohol would be served from that room and then there would just be a cordoned off space there in order for patrons to be there, and then just for small space inside the rink, and again the capacity would be 40 people," Funaro said.

According to the report, The G.O.A.T. Tap & Eatery would provide one licenced security guard, along with one bartender with smart serve certification.

The LaSalle Vipers would provide two volunteers with smart serve to act as floor monitors.

Alcohol service would begin 45 minutes prior to the start of the game and conclude when there are 10 minutes remaining in the third period.

If approved, the Vipers could begin the pilot project in the fall for the 2025/26 season.

LaSalle council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.