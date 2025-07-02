A LaSalle senior is recovering from stab wounds following an incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Canada Street in LaSalle shortly after 4:30 p.m. and found an 83-year-old man outside his residence with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the accused and victim were in an intimate partner relationship and known to each other.