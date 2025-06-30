A man is in hospital recovering from multiple stab wounds following in incident in LaSalle early Monday morning.

LaSalle police were called to a home in the 600 block of Reaume Road shortly after 2:30 a.m., where officers located a 31-year-old man who sustained five stab wounds.

EMS transported the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and remains in stable condition.

Investigators determined that an assault occurred earlier in the 1900 block of Delmar Street.

The suspect and victim are not known to each other according to police.

Police say to protect the integrity of their investigation they were unable to provide a suspect description, but say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation remains open with police asking residents and businesses in the 1900 block of Delmar to contact them if they possess dash camera footage or video surveillance for the given time frame for any suspicious activity.

LaSalle Police Service (LPS) can be reached at 519-969-5210, or anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.