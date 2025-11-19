Police are asking the public for help to identify three suspects as part of a counterfeit currency investigation in LaSalle.

Police say counterfeit currency was used at some local businesses and have released pictures of the three suspects.

Anyone with information that may assist in the identification of the suspects is asked to call 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

The LaSalle Police Service will be hosting a free counterfeit currency detection session Wednesday evening to help address the growing trend of counterfeit currency circulating in the area.

The session will be held at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex at 2121 Laurier Parkway in LaSalle at 7 p.m.

The session will include a currency-fraud specialist from the WFCU Credit Union who will teach practical tips to spot counterfeit cash.

The session is for business owners and frontline staff who handle cash.