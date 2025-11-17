Combating bogus bills in LaSalle.

Police will be holding a free counterfeit currency detection session this week to help address the growing trend of counterfeit currency circulating in the area.

The session will be held on Wednesday, November 19th at the Vollmer Complex and will include a currency-fraud specialist from the WFCU Credit Union who will teach practical tips to spot counterfeit cash.

Constable Alaina Atkins says they'll be teaching businesses and employees how to detect fake money because if counterfeit cash isn't spotted, they're on the hook for losses.

"That's what ends up happening if businesses accept counterfeit currency is that unfortunately there's no recourse for them and they're at the loss for both the amount of money and then whatever goods or services were provided."

The session is for business owners and frontline staff who handle cash and will begin at 7 p.m.