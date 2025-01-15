LaSalle police are turning to the public for assistance in locating a missing man.

Police say the family of 30-year-old Zakaria Musbah filed a missing person report after he was last seen by family on New Year's Eve in the town.

The family is concerned for his safety.

Musbah is described as slim build, approximately 5’5” tall, 100 pounds, with medium length dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy-coloured jacket, a blue "LA: hat, white Nike shoes with teal "swoosh" logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers.