Police in LaSalle are looking to identify the operator of a white dirt bike.

According to police, the rider fled from officers last Wednesday. (June 4)

The rider has been seen during evening hours wearing a black helmet.

Police say the dirt bike does not have a licence plate and there have been multiple reports of the operator driving erratically and stunt driving on residential roads.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Last month, LaSalle police charged a 27-year-old with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after police received reports of a man on a blue dirt bike riding and almost hitting an elderly woman on a sidewalk.