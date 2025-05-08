A 27-year old man has been charged after an incident in LaSalle.

Police received reports of a man on a blue dirt bike riding on Matchette Road around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

While enroute, officers received three separate 911 calls that the driver almost struck an elderly woman on a sidewalk.

Police say the LaSalle man was arrested and charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Anyone who has video evidence of the incident on Malden Road between Sandwich Secondary School and Golfview Drive is asked to contact police.