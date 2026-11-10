LaSalle police investigating “swap scam,” seek surveillance footage

LaSalle police are warning residents about a “swap scam” that the service says is actively occurring in the town.

Police say they’ve received multiple calls for service on Monday involving suspects approaching people in shopping centres and residential neighbourhoods.

According to investigators, the suspects, described as two women and one man, approach victims and place jewelry on them while attempting to remove the victim’s own jewelry.

One of the women was described as wearing a hijab.

Victims described the suspect vehicle as either a Honda Civic-like car or a small SUV that was black or blue in colour.

Police are asking residents and businesses to check surveillance or dash camera footage from the following locations and times:

Zehrs, 5890 Malden Rd., around 10:30 a.m.

The 1500 block of Vollans Ave., around 2:10 p.m.

The area of Branoff Street and Kassas Street, around 2:38 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210.

The warning comes days after Windsor police alerted the public to a separate scam that targeted people in parking lots.

In that scheme, suspects allegedly convinced victims to use a debit card to help pay for a fake food delivery order before swapping the card and later using it to withdraw cash and make purchases.

Windsor police say at least three victims lost more than $4,000.

Investigators have released surveillance images of two suspects and continue to seek information from the public.