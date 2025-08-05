LaSalle police have released its traffic statistics for July.

The service says it continues to work doing initiatives like R.I.D.E. programs and targeted traffic enforcement to keep the roads safe this summer season.

LaSalle police conducted 355 traffic stops last month, resulting in 425 enforceable actions, six impaired driving charges, four other criminal code offences, and two stunt driving charges.

Police said earlier this month that aggressive driving was on the rise in LaSalle , and said they received 22 reported cases of aggressive driving in July.

Police ask the public to report dangerous driving to the non-emergency line, and if possible provide the licence plate number and brief description of the driver.