Aggressive driving is on the rise in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say they are dealing with an increase in calls related to aggressive driving.

Community Liaison Officer Constable Alaina Atkins says the police service is reminding motorists not to confront or engage with aggressive drivers.

She says there are different forms of aggressive driving.

"What we tend to see is people driving aggressively like tailgating and speeding are usually the most common forms of aggressive driving behaviours that we see and then we also see that paired with physical aggression or even verbal aggression at the same time," she says.

Atkins says stay calm and take a deep breath if you're dealing with an aggressive driver.

"You want to put some distance between yourself and the other driver," says Atkins. "So whether that means slowing down a little bit, letting them pass or speeding up while within the speed limit. Just getting some distance in between and then definitely we don't want anybody to engage or confront the other driver."

"But you notice you're being followed, we're advocating for people not to go home because if you go home you possibly can put yourself and your family at risk because now that driver knows where you live," she says. "So if you're ever in that position, we want you to come to the police station or call 911."

Earlier this week, LaSalle police posted on social media some safety tips and what you should do if you encounter an aggressive driver on the road.

— with files from AM800's The Shift