LaSalle police have laid arson charges against a LaSalle resident following the fourth fire at a Riverview Avenue home this year.

Crews resonded to the home on Riverview Avenue on Friday Oct. 17., and police said the residence had been unoccupied since the original fire on Feb. 27 .

Through evidence gathered from the previous fires and evidence obtained in the most recent investigation, police were able to indentify a suspect.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with break and entering and three counts of arson.