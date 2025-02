The cause of a house fire in LaSalle is being listed as undetermined.

Fire crews were called to the 100-block of Riverview Ave. near Front Road around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Chief Ed Thiessen says the fire started in the laundry room and caused up to $150,000 in damages.

He says no one was home at the time and no firefighters were injured putting out the blaze.