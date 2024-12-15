A LaSalle native is headed to the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship as part of Team Canada.

19-year-old Andrew Gibson was named to the team on Friday.

The defenseman stands at 6'4 and weighs 206 lbs.

Gibson has spent the past four seasons playing on the blueline for the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

He was a second-round pick by Detroit in 2023 and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on April 28 but was traded to Nashville on June 25 .

The tournament runs in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Canada's first opponent is Finland on Boxing Day.

Full roster

Forwards:

Gavin McKenna

Bradly Nadeau

Brayden Yager

Jett Luchanko

Luca Pinelli

Berkly Catton

Carson Rehkpof

Ethan Gauthier

Calum Ritchie

Porter Martone

Tanner Howe

Cole Beaudoin

Easton Cowan

Mathieu Cataford

Defence:

Andrew Gibson

Sam Dickinson

Caden Price

Oliver Bonk

Tanner Molendyk

Sawyer Mynio

Beau Akey

Matthew Schaefer

Goaltenders: