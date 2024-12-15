A LaSalle native is headed to the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship as part of Team Canada.
19-year-old Andrew Gibson was named to the team on Friday.
The defenseman stands at 6'4 and weighs 206 lbs.
Gibson has spent the past four seasons playing on the blueline for the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.
He was a second-round pick by Detroit in 2023 and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on April 28 but was traded to Nashville on June 25.
The tournament runs in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Canada's first opponent is Finland on Boxing Day.
