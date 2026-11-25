LaSalle Mayor Michael Macri says taking back authority over organizational structure and senior hiring decisions is about accountability, not power.

Macri issued two mayoral decisions Monday using powers available under Ontario’s strong mayor legislation.

One revokes authority that had previously been delegated to administration over organizational structure and certain hiring matters. The other pauses recruitment for a General Manager position pending an organizational review.

Macri says both moves fulfil commitments he made during the election campaign, including reorganizing the municipality to better align with council priorities.

“I don’t see this as acquiring power per se. What I do see it as is accepting responsibility,” Macri said.

“Residents elected the mayor to provide leadership and set the priorities for the town and deliver results.”

The move comes less than a week after Windsor Mayor Fred Francis announced he was delegating similar powers back to city administration and city council, arguing decisions involving employees should involve all elected officials.

Asked why he is taking the opposite approach, Macri said the powers do not disappear when delegated.

“The people did not elect the administration, The people elect a mayor and a council. And I think that’s the key point. So the powers don’t go away, it’s just who’s using them, that’s the real question. And then it becomes how are you going to use them? My intention is to be very collaborative, work with the administration, work with my fellow council folk,” Macri said.

Macri says the hiring pause and organizational review are intended to determine whether the town’s current structure aligns with its priorities, including economic development and data analytics.

“I think it’s just being responsible. If we’re going to re-examine the organization and how we operate, putting a leadership position in there without having an understanding of the reorganization and the outcomes, I think is putting the cart before the horse,” he said.

Macri added that there is no set timeline for the review, saying he would rather “move smart” than move quickly.