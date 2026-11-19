Windsor’s new mayor is making another move to give back Strong Mayor Powers to city council.

Fred Francis announced Thursday that he had issued a mayor directive that morning that will let the Chief Administrative Officer determine the organizational structure and employment matters of the city.

The announcement came during a news conference at Windsor City Hall, the first in what’s planned to be a monthly public news conference in what Francis hopes will increase transparency.

The CAO must also consult with the mayor and city council on any significant reorganizations and employment matters related to the corporate leadership team.

Francis says people elect councillors to do the job for them.

“I’ve always believed from a principled position that they need to be empowered and they need to be part of the decision-making process,” he says. “It’s not about Strong Mayor Powers; it’s not about one person or two people making a decision; it has to be all 11 of us working in cooperation with city administration.”

Under Strong Mayor Powers, granted by the province under the Municipal Act, the mayor is allowed to appoint and dismiss the chief administrative officer as well as various senior managers.

Francis says instead of just the CAO and the mayor making a decision, it will be all of council.

“That’s how I’ve always known it to be as a city council. Members of administration, the CAO, and the corporate leadership team will inform the council of recommendations and decisions they want to move forward on,” he says. “Council gets to discuss it, debate it, and vote on it. It takes six votes to move forward, so that’s essentially what we’ve put back into place.”

The powers were used by former mayor Drew Dilkens, which included the 2023 dismissals of the city’s top engineer and top lawyer—Chris Nepszy, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services, and Shelby Askin-Hager, Commissioner of Legal and Legislative Services.

Francis says when you’re dealing with people, their livelihoods, and what’s best for the city, all elected officials should have a say.

“I think it’s important that in something like this, you want more perspectives; you want more elected officials to have a say. When you’re talking about jobs and people’s livelihoods, I think it’s best to have a discussion among all the elected officials,” he says.

On Monday, Francis also issued a mayoral directive that included giving city council back the power to delegate or dismiss the chief administrative officer.

During the municipal election campaign, Francis pledged to eliminate the use of Strong Mayor Powers and give the council back more of its say in governing the city.