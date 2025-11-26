The second annual LaSalle Gives Back campaign has been a resounding success.
From November 13-15, firefighters and community volunteers distributed newsletters and accepted cash donations at intersections across LaSalle as part of the fundraiser to support local non-profits and youth assistance organizations.
$72,834 was raised.
On Monday, $67,834 was donated to St. Andrews Anglican Church Community Food Bank, and $5,000 went to LaSalle Hangout for Youth.
"We're truly humbled by the incredible generosity and support from our community," said Chris Carr, of the LaSalle Firefighters' Association
"Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered, and supported this fundraiser — your kindness is what makes a real difference to support these two incredible organizations. Together, we've shown what community truly means."
Last year, $66,049 was raised.