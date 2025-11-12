The LaSalle Firefighters Association will be hitting the streets across the town this week looking for donations as part of the second annual LaSalle Gives Back.

From Thursday, November 13 to Saturday, November 15, 2025, firefighters and community volunteers in the town will distribute newsletters and accept cash donations at intersections and on street corners as part of the fundraiser to support local non-profits and youth assistance organizations.

Jason Shinkar with the LaSalle Professional Fire Fighters Association says they are raising funds for two organizations in the town-the St. Andrews Anglican Church-Community Food Bank and LaSalle Hangout for Youth.

"The LaSalle Youth Centre gives a place for teens to hang out in a safe environment. The food bank is something that roughly 90 families are registered with; there's a lot of pull on our local food bank; times are hard. We're doing the best we can do to help out with the community," he says.

Up until 2023, the LaSalle firefighters participated in the Windsor Goodfellows Holiday Christmas Food Boxes campaign, collecting donations throughout the Town of LaSalle, but moved to create LaSalle Gives Back in 2024.

A total of $66,049.54 was raised in the first year of the fundraiser.

Shinkar says all the money stays in the town.

"The smallest act of kindness counts, whether it be a monetary value of two dollars; it all adds up in the end," he says.

Shinkar says being part of this is amazing.

"The feedback that we've been getting when they found out that 100 per cent of the donations are staying in the town. We've seen people, so generous, reach back in and give out more money when they hear those proceeds are staying in the town," he says.

Organizers say the goal is to provide continuous support to LaSalle residents who rely on assistance programs, not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.