If the weather cooperates today, the Town of LaSalle will be running an ice test on winter loop at LaSalle Landing.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says that if the rainy weather holds off that the Town will be making the ice, and leaving it for the next two weeks.

In late January, the Town announced that the skate trail would not be operational this winter.

Meloche says this will give staff an opportunity to see how the ice holds up in the current weather, and will give staff an opportunity to learn more about the loop, the ice plant, and overall process in general.

She adds that it's a great way to test that everything is operating properly.

"So we want to make sure that there's no issues with the plant, which is one reason why we're going to start it up and create ice. But it's a great opportunity for staff to come out and understand the process of it, what it looks like for us in the months of late February and early March when the weather does become unpredictable, it gives a chance to understand how the changes in the ice and what staff may have to do."

Meloche says there are still things to be completed.

"The asphalt, and the brick walkway, and the planting of the trees and the Butterfly Gardens, and all of those items will get done in the spring with a grand opening for the splash pad probably late spring. And then this fall we will have ice, and be able to have a grand opening, and have everyone out there to celebrate that."

She says everyone is very excited - despite the delays.

"I think the timing works out for us, we'll be able to have that opening and combine it with events that are offered over at the Event Centre, and we'll actually be able to enjoy that full experience of being down on the waterfront. Obviously there's a lot more to come in future years but having those two big things open to the public will be fantastic."

The $9-million project includes an outdoor skate trail along with a water feature.

The entire LaSalle Landing waterfront project is roughly $50-million and brings together the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one 60-acre site along the Detroit River at Front Road.