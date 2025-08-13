LaSalle council has said yes to a noise exemption allowing for the construction of a roundabout at Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive to take place outside of the regular hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The project is part of the Heritage Commercial Plaza development - The Shoppes at Heritage .

The roundabout will be made of concrete and due to the temperature and project schedule a noise exemption is required to complete the work during non-work hours.

Due to extreme heat and sun exposure throughout the month of August, it could pose a risk to the concrete.

The town's manager of engineering, Michael Cappucci, said the noise exemption is typical for type of work needed.

"Talking with the contractor, he believes that they might not even need the exemption, just maybe for a couple hours in the morning, so instead of a 7 a.m. start, they might be looking at a 5:30 a.m. or a 6 a.m. start," Cappucci said.

Cappucci said the work would likely take place in three weeks time.

"The road portion of the roundabout is the only thing we need the exemption for, most of the sidewalks and all the curbs and the other works within the roundabout would be done by the time their the final concrete layer on the roadway," he said.

Cappucci said they should know specific dates soon.

"We would be notifying the residents within the areas that would be impacted by the noise, and again the noise would likely just be saw cutting and trucks reversing. There isn't many other pieces of equipment out there going to be making too much noise for this kind of work," Cappucci said.

Work on the project began at the end of July and is expected to continue through mid-September.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier