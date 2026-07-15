LaSalle approves $35K to combat grub infestation at Vollmer fields

Damage from a grub infestation is visible at soccer fields within the Vollmer Sports Complex in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: Town of Lasalle)

LaSalle council has approved $35,000 to treat a grub infestation that damaged several soccer fields at the Vollmer Sports Complex.

The infestation was severe enough to force the closure of some fields this season.

AM800-News-Vollmer Sports Field Complex-2 The soccer fields at the Vollmer Sports Field Complex in LaSalle. (Rob Hindi)

To keep games running, recreation staff worked with the LaSalle Stompers to create temporary fields and move some activities to Sandwich West Park.

The money, from the town’s tax stabilization reserve, will be used for a grub-control treatment in September. Staff said additional treatments could be considered as part of the 2027 budget process.

Council also raised the possibility of installing irrigation at Vollmer as a long-term solution.

Rather than pursuing an engineering study now, council agreed to revisit the issue during next year’s budget talks.