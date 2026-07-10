Grub problem impacting sports fields at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle

The soccer fields at the Vollmer Sports Field Complex in LaSalle.

The Town of LaSalle has a problem with the sports fields at the Vollmer Sports Field Complex.

A report going to the July 14 meeting of council details that the staff with the parks department confirmed widespread grub damage across multiple soccer fields following inspections this past spring.

Lawn grubs are beetle larvae that feed on grass roots, causing irregular brown patches and spongy turf.

The report says interim measures have been implemented for the 2026 season-including adjustments to resting field locations, temporary field configurations, and overseeding. These actions are intended to manage short-term use and do not address the underlying grub infestation.

To address the issue, staff are proposing a multi-year grub treatment program starting in September 2026 and are seeking $35,000 for this year’s effort, to be funded from the tax stabilization reserve.

LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche says grubs are not an easy thing to get rid of.

“That way we could apply treatment, hopefully come September, to hopefully get a hold of the situation,” she says. “We will most likely have to consider doing this one to two times in 2027. That would have to come to the 2027 budget for additional dollars.”

AM800-News-Vollmer Sports Field Complex-1 The soccer fields at the Vollmer Sports Field Complex in LaSalle. (Rob Hindi)

Meloche says around four or six of the fields are being heavily impacted by the grubs, which has included some field closures.

“The LaSalle Stompers Soccer Club have been fantastic to work with. They’ve helped us with adjusting the schedule to rest some of those fields; we’ve put in some temporary field configurations; we’ve had to close some fields, and we’ve done additional seeding and fertilizing to help maintain play where possible,” she says.

Completion of two treatments in 2027 would require additional funding in the operating budget, bringing the total funding requirement for next year to $70,000, funding that will be brought forward as part of the 2027 budget deliberations.

LaSalle Council will meet Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at the LaSalle Civic Centre, 5950 Malden Road.