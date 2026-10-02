Large fire at Mike’s Place in Chatham caused by electrical issue

The aftermath of a fire at Mike's Place in Chatham, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

An investigation into a fire at a well known restaurant in Chatham has concluded.

Chatham-Kent Police, in partnership with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue, has concluded the investigation into the fire that occurred at Mike’s Place Restaurant on Queen Street.

Early Tuesday morning, fire crews were called to the restaurant for a large fire that caused $1-million in damage. No one was injured in the blaze.

Following a thorough examination of the scene, investigators have determined that the fire was accidental in nature and caused by an electrical issue within the building.

Police add that there was no evidence of criminal activity.

The investigation is now considered complete.