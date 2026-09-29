Investigation underway after $1M fire at Mike’s Place

The aftermath of a fire at Mike's Place in Chatham, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

A $1-million restaurant fire in Chatham is under investigation.

Chatham-Kent fire crews were called to Mike’s Place at 564 Queen Street around two Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames visible from the building and immediately started fire suppression operations.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and crews remained on scene conducting overhaul and extinguishing hotspots.

Chatham-Kent fire says there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Owner Mike Buckler told CTV Windsor he opened the restaurant when he was 22 years old and has run it for 48 years.

He says he is devastated.

Beyond serving the community’s meals, the Buckler family has been a strong supporter of Special Olympics, raising more than $100,000 for the organization over the years.