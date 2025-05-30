A large construction project in LaSalle has wrapped up ahead of schedule.

The Town will reopen Matchett Road at Turkey Creek Bridge and the Morton Drive intersection at 4 p.m. on May 30.

The work at Morton and Matchett was expected to be completed by the end of May, however the work being done at Matchett Road at Turkey Creek Bridge was expected to be completed in mid-June.

This project repaired the bridge, and upgraded the existing sidewalk on the bridge into a multi-use path.

New traffic signals, a left-turn lane, and sidewalks have also been installed at Sprucewood Avenue and Matchett, and road improvements at Matchett and Morton were made.

LaSalle's Manager of Engineering, Michael Cappucci, says the two projects are wrapping up early.

"They did great, the weather was touch and go but they were able to hit all the deadlines, and actually we're able to open it up early to the public, so we're very excited about that. And it should help alleviate some of the traffic congestion that we've been experiencing within the Town of LaSalle."

He says a lot of work was done.

"Widen the sidewalks on the Matchett trail there over the bridge, with the construction project being completed there will be safer pedestrian facilities on the bridge. And at the Matchett and Sprucewood intersection, there's new sidewalks along Sprucewood and a light."

Cappucci says the pedestrian crossing over Matchett, next to Turkey Creek Bridge, will be updated soon.

"The PXO there is kind of outdated, so starting in about two weeks we're going to be doing some new infrastructure upgrades there, and some new paint, and signs, and a couple new signals. That shouldn't disrupt traffic patterns, and we're hoping to start that middle of June, it should take about three weeks to complete."

This large project began in February.

The Town is thanking the public for their patience.