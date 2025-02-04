A 'much needed' construction project will begin in the Town of LaSalle next week.

Starting next Monday, February 10, the Public Works Department will begin work on the Matchett Road bridge over Turkey Creek, between Morton Drive and Stuart Boulevard.

This project aims to repair the bridge, and upgrade the existing sidewalk on the bridge into a multi-use path.

From February to April, both lanes will be narrowed, there will be occasional lane closures with delays expected. However, from April to May a full bridge closure will take effect with no vehicle or pedestrian access across.

Michael Cappucci, Manager of Engineering for the Town of LaSalle, says this is much needed work.

"There will be some lane restrictions, mostly just lane narrowing for the next month or so while they do some repairs to the bridge deck, and the bearing pads along the bridge. The full closure will begin in the middle of April, so Matchett will be full closed at the bridge for about a month while they finish the rest of the repairs."

He says there's a lot of work being done.

"They're going to be waterproofing the bridge, there's some concrete repairs along some of the parapet walls, as well as the girders themselves, some bearing pads. It's almost every component of the bridge is getting a little bit of work. On top there also will be some new rails put on for pedestrian safety."

Cappucci is asking residents to be patient.

"We want to proceed as quickly and as safely as possible, so whenever possible drive slow through the construction sites, be mindful of the workers. And then please when those signs are up at the bridge is closed, please use alternate routes."

The full project is expected to be completed by June 2025.

Residents will be notified when the full closure is in effect.

The Town will also be adding new traffic signals at Sprucewood Avenue and Matchett, and completing road improvements at Matchett and Morton simultaneously with this bridge work construction.