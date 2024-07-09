More road work on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.

The city says watermain and road rehabilitation work will begin on Wednesday, July 10 between Central Avenue and Pillette Road.



CJ Hartford, the city's contracts co-ordinator says there will be lane restrictions in the area and motorists can expect delays.

"We'll do our best to keep it as painless as possible but there's bound to be some delays," says Hartford. "Be careful, watch the signs and pay attention to what you're doing."

Hartford says the work should be wrapped up by the end of the November.



Work also continues on Tecumseh Road East between Drouillard Road and Turner Road.



That work started at the end of May and includes feedermain and watermain improvements.



It's expected to finish by the end of July.

