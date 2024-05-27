Motorists can expect some delays on a busy stretch of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor.

Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) along with Sterling Ridge Infrastructure will begin feedermain and watermain work on Tuesday, May 28 on Tecumseh Road from Turner Road to Factoria Road.



According to a news release, traffic will be diverted and reduced to one lane in each direction on the south side of Tecumseh Road, and will be controlled by traffic signals at Walker Road.



The release goes on to say, there will be no left turns allowed at the Walker-Tecumseh intersection in any direction during the construction period.



The work on Tecumseh Road should take between 12 to 16 weeks to complete weather permitting.

