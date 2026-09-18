Lakeshore resident charged after pointing a firearm at mayoral candidate

A Lakeshore mayoral candidate says a firearm was pulled on him while out campaigning.

Sam Sinjari says the incident happened earlier this summer.

“Nobody should go through what I went through,” says Sinjari.

AM800 News has confirmed the incident with Ontario Provincial Police.

According to police, officers were called to Walstedt Way on Thursday, July 23, around 6:30 p.m. to investigate a firearms complaint.

Sinjari says he was canvassing and was approached by an individual asking him if he believed in Jesus and if he was Indian.

“The incident then escalated where a firearm was produced,” says Sinjari. “I don’t want to go into the incident in too much in detail because it was a difficult situation. I’m glad I’m able to talk about it today.”

Work shoes donation UHC Windsor Businessman Sam Sinjari donated 700 pairs of unisex shoes to the UHC Hub of Opportunities. Seen on Sept. 5, 2025. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

He says the incident did not stop him from canvassing.

Sinjari says he was back out the following day.

“If it weren’t for the proactive and kindness of the police and their confidence, I wouldn’t have been able to continue,” says Sinjari. “So I really, really thank them. I also thank the Lakeshore residents.”

He says the incident motivated him to knock on more doors.

“I had faith and belief that Lakeshore is not like that, that Lakeshore is a welcoming community, a kind community, and I love Lakeshore,” he says.

Police say a 41-year-old from Lakeshore was charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, and possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose.

Sinjari filed his nomination papers in May for the mayor’s seat.

He’s up against the incumbent Tracey Bailey and Argo Pace.