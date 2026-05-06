Local philanthropist Sam Sinjari announced his candidacy for mayor of Lakeshore on Tuesday, pitching himself as a full-time, hands-on leader focused on accountability, transparency, and follow-through.

He says his priorities include managing growth properly and making sure projects are followed through at town hall.

"I'm running because Lakeshore is growing quickly, and it needs strong, full-time leadership," Sinjari said.

"I want to bring discipline, accountability, and follow-through to this role. My focus is simple, listen to the residents and then make sure things are done properly."

He said growth is inevitable, but it has to be managed properly.

"Growth is happening and the responsibility is to manage it properly," he said.

"That means making sure infrastructure and housing keep pace and that new developments fits the character of our neighbourhoods. So we'll do that by listening to residents, planning ahead and making sure that decisions make long-term sense."

Sinjari said full-time leadership means being present and accountable every day.

"It means starting the day reviewing what's happening in the municipality, meeting with staff and stakeholders, and being available to residents," he said.

"It also means being out in the community regularly, not just at meetings, and making sure things are actually moving forward, not sitting still."

Sinjari, a Ward 1 Lakeshore resident, said he plans to begin door-to-door outreach to build a platform based on what residents tell him matters most.

As of May 5, Sinjari was the lone candidate running for Lakeshore mayor. Tracey Bailey, who was elected mayor in 2022, had not yet made her intentions known.

The 2026 municipal election will be held Monday October 26.