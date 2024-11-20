Lakeshore council has directed administration to come back with a report on how the municipality can provide its three cenotaphs with a commemorative crosswalk for Veterans.

Ward 4 Councillor John Kerr brought forward the notice of motion and says the request came from the Belle River Legion.

"They basically requested that they're very much part of the community and they would like to have a commemorative walkway as well, and they're not asking for a walkway across the county road, they're actually asking for a walkway across Centre Street to get to the cenotaph. This is to enhance the cenotaph, which Chatham-Kent did, and Amherstburg."

Last month, Amherstburg council held a special 15-minute session in which it was approved to install a commemorative decorative crosswalk to honour veterans at the corner of Murray Street and Dalhousie Street .

The installation took place prior to Nov. 11.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent also installed a commemorative decorative crosswalk to honour veterans in front of the cenotaph in downtown Chatham.

Ward 5 Councillor Ian Ruston's support of the motion came with conditions.

"I don't want to see it across the actual road, but at the cenotaph leading up, I'm very much supportive of that and I would like to see what that would look like at all three of our cenotaph through the community."

Deputy mayor Kirk Walstedt also supported the motion.

"It'd be nice to have them leading up on the sidewalk or in close proximity to all three cenotaphs. I think that would work really well. It'd be an honourable thing to do for the veterans, it would really enhance the cenotaphs that we have now."

The motion was passed unanimously.

Earlier this month, a project was launched to have street names in Lakeshore named after local veterans .