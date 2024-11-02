Unanimous support from Amherstburg council to install a commemorative decorative crosswalk to honour veterans.

Council met on Friday afternoon for a Special Council meeting, with town staff asking council for approval to proceed with the installation of the crosswalk.

The meeting, which only lasted approximately 15 minutes, saw unanimous support to install the crosswalk before Remembrance Day.

The crosswalk will be installed at the corner of Murray Street and Dalhousie Street - parallel across Murray.

The Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157 will be only the third branch in Ontario to have a crosswalk for veterans.

Shawn Wilkie, President of the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157, says it was emotional to hear the crosswalk was approved.

"The overwhelming support from the community, the great support from the Town to put this together just in a few days, to be able to have it not ready for next year, but for this year for Remembrance Day, it is overwhelming for our branch."

Wilkie says as President of the branch it's an honour to see this.

"My dedication to the Legion for veterans is what I do in my life is support veterans, and the Legion, and keep the awareness. To have this, not only to have this sidewalk, but the community support requesting to have this sidewalk, and not just one day on November 11th we remember it - we'll be remembering it everyday."

He says the crosswalk will be installed prior to Remembrance Day.

"The Town has already arranged the Roads Department, frantically arranged and the preliminary will be starting early in the week, and finished by the end of the week and all ready for our Remembrance Day ceremony that we get to walk our colour guard and proudly pass."

Wilkie says a few local businesses have already reached out to the Town asking if any assistance is needed with the crosswalk.

The installation of the crosswalk is to not exceed $5,000, and will be paid for through the Roads Maintenance General Reserve.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent also installed a commemorative decorative crosswalk to honour veterans which was unveiled on Friday in front of the cenotaph in downtown Chatham.