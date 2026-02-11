There's a need for new leadership in Lakeshore.

Chief Administrative Officer Tyson Cragg is no longer employed by the municipality.

A statement thanks Cragg for his service and the municipality wishes him well in future endeavours.

Cragg began the role as CAO in January of 2025 , after he left Transit Windsor where he was the executive director since 2020.

At the time, Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey said: "We are confident that Tyson will play a pivotal role in moving Lakeshore forward."

The statement says Lakeshore's Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Justin Rousseau, will serve as interim CAO.