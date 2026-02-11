There's a need for new leadership in Lakeshore.
Chief Administrative Officer Tyson Cragg is no longer employed by the municipality.
A statement thanks Cragg for his service and the municipality wishes him well in future endeavours.
Cragg began the role as CAO in January of 2025, after he left Transit Windsor where he was the executive director since 2020.
At the time, Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey said: "We are confident that Tyson will play a pivotal role in moving Lakeshore forward."
The statement says Lakeshore's Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Justin Rousseau, will serve as interim CAO.